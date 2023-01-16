GREENING INDIA’S BUDGET

Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST

India has set an ambitious emission reduction target for itself. To achieve the cut targets, Modi government has taken several policy initiatives including issuance of sovereign green bonds. On 25th January, India will auction rupees 8000 Cr worth of green bonds, followed by a second tranche of same amount. Experts believe while it is a good step, but it is only the beginning as procuring funding for green projects is one of the major challenges India needs to address as it tries to meet its emission neutrality target by 2070.