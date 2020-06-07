Grocery sale: Online to outdo kirana after Covid? Metro Cash & Carry CEO answers

Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 06:29 PM IST

Livemint

Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director and Chief Exec... moreArvind Mediratta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Cash and Carry India, said that kirana stores should not be written off yet in the race with e-commerce giants. Speaking during the third edition of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar, he said that while online sales had increased, the effect of a small base couldn't be ignored.