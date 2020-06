Grocery sale: Online to outdo kirana after Covid? Metro Cash & Carry CEO answers

Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 06:29 PM IST

Livemint

Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Cash and Carry India, said that kirana stores should not be written off yet in the race with e-commerce giants. Speaking during the third edition of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar, he said that while online sales had increased, the effect of a small base couldn't be ignored.