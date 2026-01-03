Governments in India and France have initiated formal action against Elon Musk’s X after complaints over how its Grok AI tool is being misused on the platform. India’s IT ministry has issued a compliance notice, while French authorities have separately escalated the matter to prosecutors and regulators. Officials have cited concerns around violations of national technology laws, platform due-diligence failures, and the handling of unlawful synthetic content. The developments mark one of the first coordinated international responses against a mainstream AI system linked to user-generated abuse. Watch.
