Growth and jobs on FM’s mind, asks industry to pitch in

Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday as... moreFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked India inc to make timely payments to MSMEs, this she said will help in recovery of the economy. Sitharaman was speaking at the post-Budget interactive session with FICCI members. MSMEs were hit hard during the pandemic. Government is counting on MSMEs to help revive the economy at the grassroots level and create more blue-collared jobs.