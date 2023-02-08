GST Benefits in Budget 2023 - Cheer to some | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 08 Feb 2023, 04:39 PM IST

North-eastern states have recorded a compounded annual GST revenue growth rate of 27.5% so far since the implementation of the GST as against 14.8% for all states, making them the biggest gainers of the new indirect tax regime. The north-eastern states have been the biggest beneficiaries of the five-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on State Finances. In this video, let us explains how becausebecasue of GST how some states gained but others didn’t.