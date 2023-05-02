GST collection at an all-time high; What does it mean for GDP growth estimates?

Goods and services tax (GST) collections by central and state governments in April reached a record Rupees 1.87 trillion, a 12% increase over receipts in the same month a year earlier thanks to a sales boom at the start of the fiscal year. The Centre and States collected ₹1.68 trillion in GST in April of last year, which was the most under the indirect tax system up to March of this year. According to the finance ministry, revenue collections on April 20 of this year reached a new high of 68,228 crore across 980,000 transactions.