Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / GST Council Meet Today; Will Online Gaming, Gambling Taxed At The Same Rate? | In Focus

GST Council Meet Today; Will Online Gaming, Gambling Taxed At The Same Rate? | In Focus

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:22 PM IST Livemint

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the GST Council meeting today. The council is expected to clarify the definition as well as the 28 per cent tax and details of how it will be levied on online gaming. Another key detail that the council will clarify today is whether games of skill or chance would be included in the definition of gaming. The government is also expected to introduce the amendments to the GST Act required to bring online gaming and horse racing as taxable actionable claims in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.