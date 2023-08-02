GST Council Meet Today; Will Online Gaming, Gambling Taxed At The Same Rate? | In Focus

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the GST Council meeting today. The council is expected to clarify the definition as well as the 28 per cent tax and details of how it will be levied on online gaming. Another key detail that the council will clarify today is whether games of skill or chance would be included in the definition of gaming. The government is also expected to introduce the amendments to the GST Act required to bring online gaming and horse racing as taxable actionable claims in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.