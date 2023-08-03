Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / GST Council Sticks To Its Guns; Online Gaming To Be Taxed At 28% | Details

GST Council Sticks To Its Guns; Online Gaming To Be Taxed At 28% | Details

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST Livemint

The decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming will be implemented from 1 October. The decision was announced after 51st GST Council meeting by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. #nirmalasitharaman #onlinegaming #gaming #gstcollection #gstcouncilmeet #gstcouncilmeeting Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.