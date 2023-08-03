GST Council Sticks To Its Guns; Online Gaming To Be Taxed At 28% | Details

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST

The decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming will be implemented from 1 October. The decision was announced after 51st GST Council meeting by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.