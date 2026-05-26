H-1B Approvals For India’s Top IT Firms Slump Nearly 40% As U.S. Tightens Visa Rules

India’s IT giants are facing a sharp slowdown in US visa access. H-1B approvals for top firms like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have dropped nearly 40% this year, as the Donald Trump administration tightens immigration rules and raises costs for foreign hiring. Firms are moving more work offshore to India, hiring locally in the US, and reducing dependence on visas. At the same time, new green card rules and AI-driven job cuts are adding further uncertainty for Indian tech professionals. Is this the end of the traditional onsite model for Indian IT? And what does it mean for engineers chasing the American dream?