H-1B Chaos: MEA 'Expects' U.S. To FIX H-1B Delays & Disruptions In India

Updated: 26 Dec 2025, 06:27 pm IST Livemint

India’s foreign ministry says it has formally taken up the issue of prolonged H-1B visa delays and appointment disruptions with U.S. authorities. The matter has been discussed with officials in both New Delhi and Washington, as affected Indian nationals continue to report inconvenience and uncertainty. The government has acknowledged that the disruptions are impacting education and family plans, and that the situation is being monitored closely. Watch.