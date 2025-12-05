Hello User
Business News/ Videos / H-1B Fury Erupts; MAGA Explodes At 'Tech Mafia' From India, Demand That Trump 'Deport Them All'

H-1B Fury Erupts; MAGA Explodes At 'Tech Mafia' From India, Demand That Trump 'Deport Them All'

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 05:59 pm IST Livemint

Two separate viral videos involving Indian-origin tech professionals in the United States have sparked an intense online reaction as immigration and H-1B policy debates heat up. Comments made at community meetings and technology gatherings have drawn scrutiny from MAGA Base of President Donald Trump, leading to renewed discussion about foreign influence and the broader politics surrounding skilled-worker visas. The clips have prompted calls for policy clarification and investigation from federal leadership. Watch.