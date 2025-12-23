US Tightens H-1B/H-4 Visa Screening: Social Media Vetting for ALL Applicants! Thousands of Indian interviews postponed months (Dec→Mar/May)—passengers stranded, jobs on hold. Enhanced standard checks review online footprints to curb abuse. Embassy: Apply early, expect delays. Legitimate tech pros, doctors caught in limbo—innovation hit?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.