Business News/ Videos / H-1B, H-4 Visa ALERT: US Embassies Respond To Mass Chaos Amid Vetting, Renewal Delays

H-1B, H-4 Visa ALERT: US Embassies Respond To Mass Chaos Amid Vetting, Renewal Delays

Updated: 23 Dec 2025, 11:25 pm IST Livemint

US Tightens H-1B/H-4 Visa Screening: Social Media Vetting for ALL Applicants! Thousands of Indian interviews postponed months (Dec→Mar/May)—passengers stranded, jobs on hold. Enhanced standard checks review online footprints to curb abuse. Embassy: Apply early, expect delays. Legitimate tech pros, doctors caught in limbo—innovation hit?

 
