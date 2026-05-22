H-1B Visa Panic Grows As U.S. Tech Layoffs Put Thousands Of Indian Jobs At Risk

A fresh wave of layoffs across major U.S. tech companies is triggering panic among Indian professionals on H-1B visas. From Meta to Amazon and LinkedIn, job cuts driven by AI restructuring are putting thousands at risk — not just of losing income, but their right to stay in the United States. Under current rules, laid-off H-1B workers typically have just 60 days to find a new sponsor or leave the country.