H1B Visa Woes: Tech layoffs put status of US, UK immigrants in jeopardy

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Tech giants have been on a firing spree off-late. ... moreTech giants have been on a firing spree off-late. Close to 4 lakh people have been fired by over 1200 companies according to lay-off tracking sites and news reports. But there's another issue that's bothering those who have been laid-off recently - visa worries. Skilled immigrants to US & UK are given a 60 day deadline to find another job otherwise US visas like H1B and UK general visa conditions require the immigrant workers to go back to their country of origin.