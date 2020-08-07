Haigrieve Khaitan on Future of legal industry, sentiment of India Inc.

Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 10:47 AM IST

In the latest dispatch of 'Future of Dealmaking', ... moreIn the latest dispatch of 'Future of Dealmaking', in partnership with Khaitan & Co., we speak with Haigrieve Khaitan, the name partner at Khaitan & Co., who opens up on the sentiment of India Inc., how he sees a strong and determined India Inc. emerging, where anti- trust laws are headed and where the future of legal industry is headed