Hans Tung of GGV Capital on choosing Vedantu over Byju's as India ed-tech bet | Mint Startup Diaries:

Updated: 24 Jul 2020, 02:36 PM IST

Vedantu raised $100 million, as part of its Series... moreVedantu raised $100 million, as part of its Series D round, also doubling its valuation to 600 million dollars.In this latest dispatch of Mint startup diaries, we speak with not only the co-founder vamsi Krishna from Vedantu but also one with one of their early backers- Hans Tung , Managing Partner at GGV Capital.Watch the interview to know more