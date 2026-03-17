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Hard Rock Cafe Exits Major Indian Cities AfterJSM Partnership Ends, 10 Locations Shut

Hard Rock Cafe Exits Major Indian Cities AfterJSM Partnership Ends, 10 Locations Shut Several Hard Rock Cafe outlets across India will be closed after the global hospitality brand Hard Rock International ended its franchise agreement with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, the company that operated the music-themed restaurants in the country. Watch for more!

Livemint
Published17 Mar 2026, 05:02 PM IST
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Hard Rock Cafe Exits Major Indian Cities AfterJSM Partnership Ends
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