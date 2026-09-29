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Hardeep Puri says India has insulated itself from global energy shocks

Union minister Hardeep Puri said India had successfully navigated the uncertainty but warned that the global energy situation remained challenging.

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Published29 Sep 2026, 11:14 AM IST
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Hardeep Puri says India has insulated itself from global energy shocks
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