‘Harmful Globally…’; IMF Wants India To Lift Export Ban On Rice; Should India Oblige? | Watch

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:23 PM IST

India’s ban on rice export has set off alarm bells... moreIndia’s ban on rice export has set off alarm bells, the resulting supply shortage is expected to push global rice prices beyond a decade’s high, and that has made the IMF ‘encourage’ India to remove the export ban. What do you think India will do? Will it prioritise global price stability over the domestic market? Watch the full video to find out.