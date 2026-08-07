‘Harming Children's Mental Health’: Meta Ordered To Pay $567 Million & Overhaul Platforms

A New Mexico court has ordered Meta to pay $567 million and implement major safety changes to Facebook and Instagram after ruling the company harmed children's mental health and created a public nuisance. The landmark judgment includes limits on teen usage, notification restrictions, stronger protections against adult contact, AI chatbot safeguards, and enhanced reviews of child abuse reports. Meta has rejected the ruling and announced it will appeal. The case could have far-reaching implications as similar lawsuits against social media companies continue across the United States, potentially reshaping online safety standards for young users.