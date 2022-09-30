Has China’s Belt and Road Initiative Failed?

China’s Belt and Road Initiative may have failed. ... moreChina’s Belt and Road Initiative may have failed. President Xi Jinping’s BRI was China’s flagship trillion dollar plan to dominate the world economy. A decade later, China has lost millions while its partners in developing countries have racked up billions in debts.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.