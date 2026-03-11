Subscribe

Has Donald Trump Actually Lost The Plot With The Attack On Iran? | Explained

Every war begins with a clear target. In this one, it is Iran. But wars have a habit of coming with consequences far from what was decided. Contrary to what you’re hearing from Washington, D.C. - this war is not going well for Donald Trump. For one, he came to power saying the U.S. wouldn't be involved in others' wars. Second, it's not achieved his objective of regime change. Third, it's disrupting energy markets across the world, and costing U.S. its own allies. Could the war that was meant to change Iran’s regime end up changing America’ instead? Watch.

Published11 Mar 2026, 01:43 PM IST
