‘Hates Humanity, Eroding Fabric Of Civilisation…’: Musk Slams Soros | Watch | In Focus

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 06:22 PM IST

During a fiery appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, ... moreDuring a fiery appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Elon Musk slammed liberal billionaire George Soros. Musk was scathing in his criticism of the role played by George Soros in American and international politics. He claimed, Soros ‘fundamentally hates humanity,' while also explaining he purchased Twitter last year to rescue it from the 'far-left.’