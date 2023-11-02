‘Hates Humanity, Eroding Fabric Of Civilisation…’: Musk Slams Soros | Watch | In Focus

During a fiery appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, ... moreDuring a fiery appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Elon Musk slammed liberal billionaire George Soros. Musk was scathing in his criticism of the role played by George Soros in American and international politics. He claimed, Soros ‘fundamentally hates humanity,' while also explaining he purchased Twitter last year to rescue it from the 'far-left.’
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.