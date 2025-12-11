United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched the ‘Gold Card’ visa, which allows foreign nationals to obtain permanent-resident status by donating $1 million to the US Treasury. The card also allows companies to retain foreign talent through corporate sponsorship, by buying a card. The site of the ‘Gold Card’ has been made live, with White House now taking online applications for the new path to citizenship.
