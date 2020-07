Haven't seen huge surge in claims: Max Life Insurance MD-CEO on Covid impact

Updated: 28 Jul 2020, 07:57 AM IST

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Max Life Insurance Co Ltd commented on impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector. Tripathy said that Max Life was experiencing a sharp rise in sale of protection policies as a share of the total. Watch the full video for more.