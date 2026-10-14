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HD Fire IPO: A niche business with a demanding price tag?

HD Fire Protect has spent decades winning approval to supply equipment that protects refineries, factories and other critical facilities from fire. Its next test is convincing investors that those credentials justify its IPO valuation. Read more: https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/hd-fire-protect-ipo-review-price-valuation-11791783851910.html

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Published14 Oct 2026, 09:13 AM IST
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HD Fire IPO: A niche business with a demanding price tag?
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