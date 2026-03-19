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HDFC Bank Sinks 8% To 52-Week Low As Chairman Resigns, Governance Concerns Deepen

HDFC Bank shares plunged over 8% to a 52-week low after the sudden resignation of part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty sparked concerns over governance and internal practices. In his exit note, Chakraborty cited developments that did not align with his personal values and ethics. The Reserve Bank of India has approved Keki Mistry as interim Chairman for three months. The leadership shake-up comes at a crucial time as the bank continues to integrate its $40 billion merger with HDFC.

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Published19 Mar 2026, 01:18 PM IST
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HDFC Bank Sinks 8% To 52-Week Low As Chairman Resigns
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