‘He Owns Only 1 Share…’, Furious Shareholder Meltdown Over Company’s Performance Goes Viral | Watch A video from GKB Ophthalmics' virtual AGM has gone viral on social media, showing a shareholder, who owned one share of the company, launching an attack on the company's management over poor stock performance. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.