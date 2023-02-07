Health Insurance Terms | My Money Matters | Mint

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Health insurance policies come with different term... moreHealth insurance policies come with different terms and conditions, which can be confusing for policyholders. Two important terms that people often confuse are deductibles and co-payments. A deductible is an amount that policyholders need to pay out of their own pockets before their insurance company starts covering the costs. A co-payment, on the other hand, is a fixed percentage of the medical expenses that policyholders need to pay even after their insurance company starts covering the costs. For example, if a policy has a co-payment clause of 10%, the policyholder will have to pay 10% of the medical expenses, while the insurance company will cover the rest.