Health Insurance Terms | My Money Matters | Mint

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Health insurance policies come with different terms and conditions, which can be confusing for policyholders. Two important terms that people often confuse are deductibles and co-payments. A deductible is an amount that policyholders need to pay out of their own pockets before their insurance company starts covering the costs. A co-payment, on the other hand, is a fixed percentage of the medical expenses that policyholders need to pay even after their insurance company starts covering the costs. For example, if a policy has a co-payment clause of 10%, the policyholder will have to pay 10% of the medical expenses, while the insurance company will cover the rest.