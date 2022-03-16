Healthcare sector in India: Shortcomings, opportunities and the challenges ahead

The fact that the Indian healthcare infrastructure... moreThe fact that the Indian healthcare infrastructure had massive shortfalls was a well known fact even before the pandemic. But the last two years have shown that to build a resilient economy, a strong healthcare sector is an absolute must. We discuss how India can resolve the shortcomings of its healthcare sector and what opportunities and challenges do investors see in the sector.
