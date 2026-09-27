Heavy Rain Cripples Thailand, Bangkok Declares All 50 Districts ‘Disaster Zone’ | Details

Bangkok is facing severe flooding after 30 centimetres of rain fell in less than three days. More than 48,000 people have been affected across 21 provinces, with around 4,200 displaced into emergency shelters. The Thai capital has declared all 50 of its districts a flood disaster zone to give authorities maximum flexibility to respond. Over 200 shelters have been set up, and emergency warnings were sent directly to mobile phones. Heavy rain is expected to continue through Sunday. Scenes of submerged cars, motorcyclists pushing bikes through water, and quiet arterial roads like Phetchaburi Road have drawn comparisons to the devastating 2011 floods that affected over 13 million people and caused $45 billion in damage.