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Hegseth Under Siege: 8 Impeachment Articles By Trump's Republicans Rock Pentagon | Details

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie on November 9 introduced articles of impeachment against US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, triggering a two-day countdown for an expected House vote. The charges include waging war against Iran without congressional authorisation and other alleged abuses of power. Sources indicate the resolution could pass the current Republican-controlled House before Democrats take over on January 3. However, conviction in the Senate would require a two-thirds majority, a high bar with Republicans holding 53 seats.

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Published10 Nov 2026, 07:35 PM IST
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Hegseth Under Siege: 8 Impeachment Articles By Trump's Republicans Rock Pentagon
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