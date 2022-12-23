Here's what the first week of New Year has in store for D-Street

Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 04:18 PM IST

The Indian markets will continue to relatively out... moreThe Indian markets will continue to relatively outperform in 2023, as compared to other markets, says Ram Kalyan Medury, Founder and CEO of Jama Wealth. On the global front, he expects some bad news to arrive amid a rise in Covid cases in China. Watch the video to know more.