Here’s How Banks Recovered Bad Loans, NPA’s Worth 10 Lakh Crs In 9 Years | Details

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:09 PM IST

According to the Reserve Bank data, Scheduled Comm... moreAccording to the Reserve Bank data, Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have done aggregate recovery of ₹10,16,617 crore during the last nine financial years. According to the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits the total funded amount outstanding of SCBs to corporate company borrowers, which was classified as NPA and had an amount outstanding of ₹1,000 crore or more was ₹1,03,975 crore as on March 31, 2023.