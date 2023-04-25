Here’s how India is planning to make 121 airports carbon-neutral by 2025 | Details

India’s civil aviation minister Jyotiratidya Scind... moreIndia’s civil aviation minister Jyotiratidya Scindia in his virtual address to EU-India aviation summit participants said that 25 Indian airports in the country are using 100% green energy. While another 121 airports will be made carbon neutral by 2025.
