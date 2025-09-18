Chilling texts from Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson reveal a week-long plot and confession to his partner after the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University! The 22-year-old’s messages detail switching clothes, abandoning his grandfather’s rifle, and evading police by claiming they grabbed the “wrong man.” Charged with murder, Robinson faces life in prison as the FBI probes his Discord activity for accomplices.
