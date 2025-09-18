English
Business News/ Videos / Here’s What Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson Told His Partner After Shooting Him

Here’s What Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson Told His Partner After Shooting Him

Updated: 18 Sept 2025, 10:52 pm IST Livemint

Chilling texts from Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson reveal a week-long plot and confession to his partner after the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University! The 22-year-old’s messages detail switching clothes, abandoning his grandfather’s rifle, and evading police by claiming they grabbed the “wrong man.” Charged with murder, Robinson faces life in prison as the FBI probes his Discord activity for accomplices.

 
