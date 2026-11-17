'Heroes Have Flaws': Sam Altman on Huang | 'AI Revolution Without Jensen Is Hard to Imagine'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has weighed in on Jensen Huang’s shock departure from Nvidia, saying it is difficult to imagine the AI revolution without the longtime chip industry leader. Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World conference, Altman called Huang a personal hero, adding, “Heroes have flaws,” while expressing empathy for his situation. Altman also revealed that OpenAI plans to go public eventually, discussed the risks of AI, and stressed that humans must remain in control of the technology’s future. He also addressed recursive self-improvement, saying fully autonomous AI development without human oversight is not currently safe.