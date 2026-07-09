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High Drama At Fifa World Cup 2026: Egypt Accuses 'Tournament Fixed' To Favour Messi | Explained

Egypt's FIFA World Cup exit has sparked a major controversy after the country's football team accused FIFA of favouring defending champions Argentina following a dramatic Round of 16 clash. Head coach Hossam Hassan and striker Mostafa Zico publicly questioned the officiating, with allegations that key refereeing decisions influenced the outcome of the match. Why is Egypt accusing FIFA of favouring Lionel Messi and Argentina, and what happened in the controversial World Cup clash? Watch.

Livemint
Published9 Jul 2026, 12:27 AM IST
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High Drama At Fifa World Cup: Egypt Accuses 'Tournament Fixed' To Favour Messi
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