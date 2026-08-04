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High Drama In UP Assembly: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Assembly Speech Disrupted By Opposition's Chaos

Samajwadi Party and other Opposition members disrupted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s speech in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the House amid the uproar. Watch the latest visuals from the Assembly.

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2026, 10:05 PM IST
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Drama In UP Assembly: CM Yogi's Assembly Speech Disrupted By Opposition's Chaos
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