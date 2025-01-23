Explore
High Taxes, Cost Of Living, Low Income, Pounding Middle Class | Will The FM Listen In Budget 2025?

High Taxes, Cost Of Living, Low Income, Pounding Middle Class | Will The FM Listen In Budget 2025?

Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 08:25 PM IST Livemint

India's middle class is choking. Groceries, food, cooking oil, toiletries, fine dining, street food, accessories, clothing have gone up. India's Dec rate of inflation is at 5.22%. Which means the prices of items are increasing at that rate. But that's not all. The middle class of India is paying more taxes than the corporations. Unemployment is at an all time high.

 
