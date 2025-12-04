High-yield bonds promise higher returns — but at what cost? In this episode, we break down everything investors need to know before stepping into the high-yield bond market. We decode: What exactly are high-yield bonds Why investors chase them The risk–reward equation Who should (and shouldn’t) invest How to read the market signals before buying Whether you’re a retail investor, finance student, or simply exploring fixed-income instruments — this episode gives you the clarity you need to make smarter decisions. Watch till the end for expert insights you won’t get anywhere else.
