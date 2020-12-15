Home

Hiking import tariffs can hurt India's competitiveness: Saon Ray | Budget 2021
Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 09:33 PM IST
Livemint
- Saon Ray, senior fellow at ICRIER, commented on the NDA government's decision in recent years to hike import tariffs on many goods. She pointed out that many imports are actually intermediate goods which are then used in manufacture and export of finished products. An increase in tariff on such goods would hurt Indian's competitiveness, she said. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.