Himachal Pradesh Opens Areas Near India-China Border For Tourists | Visit Places You Couldn't Before

Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 10:01 PM IST

Tourist season in the Northern mountainous regions of the country is in full swing… With tourists heading to colder Himalayan states like Himachal, Uttarakhand and Ladakh to beat the heat. Amidst this, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced that it will officially open the doors to some of its most remote and strategically sensitive regions along the Chinese borders… Untouched and pristine, these areas include Kinaur and Lahaul-Spiti under the newly launched ‘regulated border tourism’ initiative. This new initiative brings Shipki La Pass, Gue’s mummified monk, Chitkul, India’s last village on the Indo-Tibetan road.