Hindenburg 2.0?; Soros Backed OCCRP Makes Fresh Allegations Against Adani; Stocks Fall | Details

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST

In its latest report, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which is backed by American billionaire George Soros, claimed that Adani family partners invested millions to buy their own stocks. The details shared in the report reaffirm claims made by American short-seller Hindenburg against the Adani group. Adani Group denied the allegations and called it a concerted effort to revive the Hindenburg report. Despite the quick denial, Adani Group stocks saw selling pressure in the morning.