'HOLD ON': India's New Twister On Trump's Tariffs, Govt Teases Possible Trade Deal With U.S.

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:16 pm IST Livemint

India’s exporters are facing unprecedented pressure after steep U.S. tariffs came into effect in late August. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has assured industries that relief measures are being prepared alongside trade talks with Washington. A bilateral deal is being targeted for finalisation by November, while temporary support schemes are under discussion. Key sectors including textiles, gems, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods remain among the hardest hit by tariff barriers.