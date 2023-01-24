Hollywood earns big at India box office

Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Hollywood films have managed to earn moreHollywood films have managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.