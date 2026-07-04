Subscribe

Home Delivery Of Guns? Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Amazon Of Guns' To Benefit From U.S. Gun Rule Change

A major U.S. gun policy proposal has sparked fresh debate after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives outlined changes that could make buying firearms online significantly easier. The proposal has also drawn attention because Donald Trump Jr.'s gun retailer, GrabAGun, is widely expected by analysts to benefit if the new rules are approved. Watch.

Livemint
Published4 Jul 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Amazon Of Guns' To Benefit From U.S. Gun Rule Change
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosHome Delivery Of Guns? Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Amazon Of Guns' To Benefit From U.S. Gun Rule Change
Advertisement
Read Next Story