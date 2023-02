Home Loans, Car Loans, FDs: How Repo-Rate Hike will impact you I Watch

Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 01:00 AM IST

RBI's decision to hike repo-rate by 25 basis point... moreRBI's decision to hike repo-rate by 25 basis points will have arresting effect on inflation. But what does it mean for you? Watch to find out.